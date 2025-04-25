By Alexander Whiteman 25/04/2025

Oman Air is looking at ways to develop its cargo offering as part of a ’transformation project’, which may include new freighter capacity.

Mike Duggan, head of cargo at the Muscat-headquartered carrier, told The Loadstar the wide-ranging project aimed to build “efficiencies across passenger and cargo divisions” and included a decision to halve its wide-body fleet.

“On the cargo side, the fleet plan is based upon rationalisation, maximising what we do with what we have,” he ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN