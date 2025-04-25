Etihad Cargo looks to bolster belly business as investments 'pay off'
Etihad Cargo is positive about the momentum it has built this past twelve months, according ...
Oman Air is looking at ways to develop its cargo offering as part of a ’transformation project’, which may include new freighter capacity.
Mike Duggan, head of cargo at the Muscat-headquartered carrier, told The Loadstar the wide-ranging project aimed to build “efficiencies across passenger and cargo divisions” and included a decision to halve its wide-body fleet.
“On the cargo side, the fleet plan is based upon rationalisation, maximising what we do with what we have,” he ...
