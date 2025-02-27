Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules
Shippers should hold off negotiating airfreight contracts until there is more global clarity – although ...
Only a trickle of large widebody freighters will join the global fleet this year and, in the face of last year’s market growth, this would be a problem. But now it could save air carriers from slumping yields and becoming casualties.
The announcement from Airbus that the 350 freighter was now expected to enter the market some time in the second half of 2027 – a year behind schedule – was hardly a shock.
The chronic supply chain problems that have hobbled ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article