Australia follows US and Canada in tightening airfreight security

KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATEDDHL: FORWARDING YIELD NORMALISATION

Australia has joined Canada and the US in beefing up airfreight security, according to Air Cargo News.

From today, Australian authorities will require bellyhold cargo entering the country from certain EU and CIS countries to be tendered only from shippers that already have a relationship with the forwarder.

As critics have noted, this makes it harder for shippers to switch forwarders, and has the potential for forwarders to raise prices, knowing their shipper can’t change providers.

Air Cargo News has more details on the new security requirements.

