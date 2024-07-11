By Alexander Whiteman 11/07/2024

Liner agency Kestrel and Europe Caribbean Line (ECL) are offering space on a sailing to the Caribbean to support the post-Hurricane Beryl rebuild.

Departing Antwerp around 22 July, the geared MV Beauterranga is offering a lift of 78 tonnes and space for containers, excavators, generators, machinery and trucks.

Kestrel CEO Andy Thorne said on LinkedIn: “Many people talk, and while they are talking, we are doing.

“We stand as always with our friends, colleagues and customers in the Caribbean. This is an opportunity to get cargo into the islands for the rebuild quickly.”

In the post, Mr Thorne noted that the islands of the Grenadines and Grenada territories had been devastated, with the islands of Union, Palm, PSV, Mayreau and Petit Martinique particularly badly hit.

Moving west, the hurricane has made landfall on the US Gulf coast, forcing terminals in Galveston and Houston to close temporarily. However, Port Houston has confirmed that both of its terminals had reopened and were “up and running”.

It told customers: “Both container terminals will have extended gate hours through to 13 July,” adding that the ingates would close at 7pm Thursday and services end at 8pm, dropping to 7pm and 5pm for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Forwarder Green Worldwide said on Tuesday that inland intermodal facilities were closed, with engineering teams assessing the situation.

It added: “Hurricane Beryl is impacting supply chain operations as it barrels through the Gulf coast, leaving storm surges, flash flooding, heavy rains and power outages in its wake as it moves through Texas.”