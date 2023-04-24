Subscribe to Premium
WSJ: J&J consumer-health IPO process to kick off key test for moribund new-issue market

ID 57227973 © Dennis Thompson | Dreamstime.com
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

Johnson & Johnson is poised to begin a roadshow to pitch shares of its consumer-healthcare business, the producer of household names such as Tylenol, in a test for an IPO market that has been in the doldrums for the past year.

Kenvue Inc. plans to start meeting with prospective investors as early as Monday, people familiar with the matter said. The goal is to raise $3.5 billion or more in the offering at a valuation close to ...

