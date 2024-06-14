FedEx CEO talks Amazon (and DHL); break-up calls; USPS value-destroyer
‘On the shoulders of a giant’
The chief speaker at Ryder System’s Investor Day held yesterday, 13 June, in New York…
… of course, was chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez, who immediately took the stage to explain the biggest strength of the company he leads: asset-based-asset-light portfolio diversification*.
(*What each unit does is neatly explained in the table below, please click to expand it.)
A Miami-based $5.3bn-market-cap trucking and supply chain darling…
… high on Premium’s radar ever since its stock traded at about half (when takeover rumours mounted) its current ...
Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike
Threat of Canadian rail strike looms again after bid for conciliation fails
Blank sailings on the rise at Canadian ports as carriers fret over rail strike
Samsung lodges biggest complaint yet: for 96,000 'erroneous' D&D charges
Logistics players brace for US supply chain stress test as imports hit a high
Regional carriers dip toes in long-haul trades again as rates soar
Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage
ILA suspends contract talks over alleged automation at Mobile
Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge
DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – your next value delivery, please?
China boosts new-energy vehicle exports, sending them in boxes as tariffs loom
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article