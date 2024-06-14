By Alessandro Pasetti 14/06/2024

The chief speaker at Ryder System’s Investor Day held yesterday, 13 June, in New York…

… of course, was chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez, who immediately took the stage to explain the biggest strength of the company he leads: asset-based-asset-light portfolio diversification*.

(*What each unit does is neatly explained in the table below, please click to expand it.)

A Miami-based $5.3bn-market-cap trucking and supply chain darling…

… high on Premium’s radar ever since its stock traded at about half (when takeover rumours mounted) its current ...

