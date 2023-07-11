Bank seizes €1m after DB Schenker fails to pay drivers compensation
DB Schenker Italia is facing seeing more than €1m being foreclosed by its bank after ...
We see it with academics and regulators all the time: what theoretically makes perfect sense on paper, often doesn’t work in reality.
A sector report published last week on the German railway “markets pursuant to Sec. 78 of the Railway Regulation Act, July 4, 2023” is a case in point.
Enter Deutsche Bahn and, by default, the destiny of its freight forwarding and logistics arm DB Schenker, which has been on the block seemingly forever now.
The full body of the Monopolkommission missive ...
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports
OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks
CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future
'Another nail in the coffin' – congestion on Canada's west coast
'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking
Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark
D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard
Airfreight rates: have we hit the bottom yet – if not, when?
Comment on this article