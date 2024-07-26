Deutsche Bahn to cut 30,000 jobs after first-half loss

By Alex Lennane 26/07/2024

Forget the job losses if DSV takes over DB Schenker – Germany is facing that anyway, at parent Deutsche Bahn. Following the announcement of a €1bn net loss in the first half, the German rail operator and current owner of Schenker has announced 30,000 job cuts over five years – 9% of the workforce. Mostly administrative, some 1,500 jobs will go this year, according to Reuters.