Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Deutsche Bahn to cut 30,000 jobs after first-half loss

TFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISING

TFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISING

Deutsche bahn © Lucian Milasan
© Lucian Milasan
By

Forget the job losses if DSV takes over DB Schenker – Germany is facing that anyway, at parent Deutsche Bahn. Following the announcement of a €1bn net loss in the first half, the German rail operator and current owner of Schenker has announced 30,000 job cuts over five years – 9% of the workforce. Mostly administrative, some 1,500 jobs will go this year, according to Reuters.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn job losses AP Moller - Maersk DSV M&A Maersk

    Most read news

    Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage

    Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues

    More danger to box ships as Houthis expand Red Sea attack arena

    Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue

    K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines

    'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike

    New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo

    Maersk Frankfurt heads for open water as container fire subsides

    Trump tariffs could spark 'global trade war', warns industry think-tank

    Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub

    Ocean freight hits the jackpot as cherries line up for a controlled modal switch

    'Kick-ass' DSV beats Kuehne to the punch

    Ripples from IT outage could spread through supply chains 'for weeks'

    Etihad Cargo: Enhancing connectivity and capacity through partnerships

    MSC continues to expand fleet with vintage vessels as profits top scrap value

    Contract logistics the star performer as DSV unveils mixed Q2 results