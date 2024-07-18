RTR: Bahri drops out of bidding for DBahn's Schenker, sources say

By LoadstarEditorial 18/07/2024

REUTERS reports:

The field of bidders for German rail operator Deutsche Bahn’s logistics unit Schenker has narrowed to DSV and CVC after Saudi Arabia’s Bahri dropped out of the race, two people familiar with the sale told Reuters on Thursday.

Deutsche Bahn, which has put Schenker up for sale to reduce its debt, said it would not comment on individual suitors as a matter of principle.

The Saudi company, which is also known as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment…

