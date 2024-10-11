Watch BIFA on the box

By Alex Lennane 11/10/2024

British forwarders’ association BIFA has dived into the mainstream, and can now be seen on TV.

It has taken centre stage in a news programme, Transforming Logistics: Precision and Purpose, produced by ITN Business.

The programme is presented by broadcaster Louise Minchin from ITN’s London studio and features industry and news reports, as well as sponsored profiles from companies in the logistics and supply chain sector.

BIFA director general Steve Parker said: “In a world that demands agility and precision, the freight forwarding and logistics sector has faced unprecedented challenges — from supply chain disruptions to increasing sustainability expectations.

“By featuring thought leaders and showcasing real-world solutions, the programme aims to inspire and inform industry professionals, while also highlighting career opportunities for the next generation. Those aims are central to what BIFA promotes and represents its members and the sector at large.”

BIFA added that it was “excited” to participate in the programme, which examines, among other things, digital transformation and sustainable practices.

You can watch the programme here