Bifa completes regional team with appointment of Chris Curtin
The British International Freight Association (Bifa) has appointed Chris Curtin as its regional consultant representative ...
A crowd of more than 550 gathered yesterday at the British International Freight Association’s (BIFA) 2023 Freight Service Awards, which took place at the Brewery in London.
Across 11 categories of the awards, nine companies and two individuals were recognised as winners.
In the Air Cargo Services category, deugro triumphed over fellow finalists cargo-partner, Hogg Global Logistics, and Killick Martin & Company.
The winner of the Ocean Services Award was Woodland Global, which overcame strong challenges from fellow finalists FS Mackenzie, Hemisphere Freight Services, and World Cargo Logistics.
Hemisphere Freight Services took first place in the Project Forwarding category, ahead of fellow finalists Brunel Shipping & Liner Services, Peters & May, and Ucargo LLP, which was highly commended by the judges.
In the Specialist Services category, the winner was Seafast Logistics. The other finalists included Cardinal Global Logistics, Metro Shipping, and Ucargo LLP.
Kerry Logistics was revealed as the winner of the Supply Chain Management category. Fellow finalists included Atlantic Pacific Global Logistics, Ligentia UK, Noatum Logistics UK, and Uniserve.
This year’s awards saw the introduction of the brand-new Sustainable Logistics and the Environment Award category. The winner of this award was Woodland Group, and Maersk Logistics and Services UK was highly commended by the judges. Other finalists included Metro Shipping, DHL Global Forwarding, and Geodis.
Hogg Global Logistics took the category name quite literally to win the Extra Mile Award, ahead of the entries from fellow finalists Cardinal Global Logistics, Cargo Overseas, and Kranlee Logistics.
OIA Global triumphed in the Staff Development category. It was victorious against fellow finalists DHL Global Forwarding, Kranlee Logistics, Uniserve Holdings, and Unsworth UK. In the European Logistics category, which was sponsored by TT Club, the winner was Atlantic Pacific Global Logistics, with the other finalists being Baxter Freight, Brunel European, Espace Europe, and Uniserve.
Winner of the Apprentice of the Year was Cameron Smith from Ligentia. He beat off strong competition from Jacob Swift of Avocet Clearance; Samuel Barrett of Charles Kendall Freight; Leanne Read of Neon Freight; Kieran Elkin of Dachser; and Richard Smith of Ziegler UK.
Meanwhile, Christopher Carter from Peterson impressed the judges with his commitment to the industry to win the Young Freight Forwarder of the Year category. Fellow finalists were Amelia Mulhern of Kuehne+Nagel; Emily Howard of Westbound Logistics; Georgia Gibson of cargo-partner, who was highly commended by the judges; Michael Shiels of DHL Global Forwarding; and Nicola Hall of Edge Worldwide Logistics.
Whilst congratulating all the companies and individuals that won each category, BIFA director general, Steve Parker acknowledged all 29 freight forwarding companies that made the finalists shortlist in the nine service categories, as well as the 12 people who were finalists for the two individual categories.
Mr Parker said: “Once again, BIFA was delighted with the number and range of entries received and it was great to meet in person to celebrate excellence across the freight forwarding industry, with awards that are now in their 35th year, and justifiably regarded as the most prestigious in the sector.
“I would also like to recognise the support and contribution of all the sponsors to the running of the competition this year. Representatives from the category sponsors gave their time to carry out judging and the selection of winners for each award.”
The awards were presented by Suzi Perry, ‘Queen of the Pit Lane’.
Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs
Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise
CMA CGM losses said to be at heart of 'divorce' from AF-KLM
DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'
Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation
Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms
Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains
Shippers beware: a US east coast labour battle could be heating up
Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'
No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article