BIFA appoints Unsworth's Charles Hogg as chair

Cathay Cargo sees another management shake-up
Cathay Pacific has announced one of its management shake-ups, that will see two cargo roles ...
Charles Hogg has become national chair of UK forwarding association BIFA, a role he’ll hold for two years.
Mr Hogg, commercial director for Unsworth, has been vice-chair for the past two years after being appointed a director of BIFA in 2019. He also chairs the Surface Policy Group.
The new vice-chair will be Keith Baguley, UK import manager for Atlantic Container Line, who has been BIFA’s regional chair for Merseyside since 2018.
Rachel Morley held the chair role for the past two years, while Sir Peter Bottomley will continue as president.
BIFA director general Steve Parker said: “In welcoming Charles and Keith into their new positions, I wish to express my appreciation for the contribution made by Rachel over many years; and pleasure that Sir Peter has agreed to continue in office.
“Charles’ and Keith’s wide-ranging experience and senior roles in successful freight forwarding companies will ensure that BIFA and its members will benefit greatly .”
EXCLUSIVE: Indian digital forwarder Freightwalla shuttered
Peak season hopes dashed as freight rates slip again
Panama Canal restrictions could halt US coastal shift
Shippers hold back on contracts amid uncertainty and ample capacity
Airlines that adapt quickly will survive likely freight pain in H2
Carriers look for trade mix to stay in the black
US shippers put on high alert over double-brokering fraud
Pessimistic Yang Ming to refocus on 3PL, terminals and yards
Freight slump does not stop US inland ports’ advance
Digital forwarder Freightwalla's failure reveals home truths
Comment on this article