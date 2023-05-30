Sign up for our FREE newsletter
BIFA appoints Unsworth's Charles Hogg as chair

Left to right: Keith Baguley, Charles Hogg and Rachel Morley.
By

Charles Hogg has become national chair of UK forwarding association BIFA, a role he’ll hold for two years.

Mr Hogg, commercial director for Unsworth, has been vice-chair for the past two years after being appointed a director of BIFA in 2019. He also chairs the Surface Policy Group.

The new vice-chair will be Keith Baguley, UK import manager for Atlantic Container Line, who has been BIFA’s regional chair for Merseyside since 2018.

Rachel Morley held the chair role for the past two years, while Sir Peter Bottomley will continue as president.

BIFA director general Steve Parker said: “In welcoming Charles and Keith into their new positions, I wish to express my appreciation for the contribution made by Rachel over many years; and pleasure that Sir Peter has agreed to continue in office.

“Charles’ and Keith’s wide-ranging experience and senior roles in successful freight forwarding companies will ensure that BIFA and its members will benefit greatly .”

