Sam Warren elected first chair of BIFA sustainability policy group

By Gavin van Marle 14/03/2024

Sam Warren (above, right), sustainability manager at UK freight forwarder Woodland Group, has been elected as the first chair of the British International Freight Association (BIFA) Sustainable Logistics Policy Group.

The policy group was established last year to “help identify and report on environmental-related issues which are already impacting members’ business operations, as well as those that may do so in the future”.

BIFA’s March meeting also discussed two EU measures: the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM); and the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). Both are impacting the UK – the former indirectly, as members are being requested to provide carbon emissions data for moving goods into the EU.

“Sam will be chairing a recently formed group designed to help shape best practice guidance and influence how BIFA’s policy and compliance staff can represent members’ interests on this subject in our interaction with government and other stakeholders that are developing legislation on the matter,” said BIFA director general, Steve Parker.

Mr Warren said: “Environmental and sustainability issues are not new.

“Over time, the environmental agenda within freight and logistics has developed. While the focus is often about carbon emissions, there are other wide-ranging generic issues. I am delighted to have been elected as the first chair of what will certainly be a very important policy group.”