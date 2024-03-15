Sam Warren elected first chair of BIFA sustainability policy group
Sam Warren (above, right), sustainability manager at UK freight forwarder Woodland Group, has been elected ...
At next week’s International Maritime Organization’s MEPC81, the global shipping regulator is considering a proposal that would see a massive increase in shipping’s global CO2 emissions, for no reason.
In settling the particulars of the IMO Fuel GHG (GFS) standard, IMO member states are tasked with answering the well-to-tank (WtT) question: whether the CO2 emissions involved in fuel production should also be counted toward its carbon footprint.
Various IMO member states are agreed that GFS should incorporate a lifecycle assessment of new fuels, including WtT and TtW (tank-to-wake) calculations in the total.
But if Norway, Saudi Arabia, China, Brazil and others have their way, this will not be the case.
Using industrial processes like steam-reforming, these countries plan to guarantee future demand for their natural resources by laundering their oil, gas and coal reserves into ‘grey’ versions of hydrogen, ammonia and methanol.
Faïg Abbasov, Transport & Environment shipping programme director, told The Loadstar that without factoring WtT emissions into IMO targets for 2030, 2040 and 2050, “…IMO would fail to deliver on the goals of the revised strategy and risk promoting fuels that represent a cure worse than the disease”.
The process of steam reforming generates greater CO2 than burning fossil fuel in a ship. In fact, according to FuelEU calculations, should fossil (‘grey’) ammonia replace fossil VLSFO as the de facto ship fuel, it would increase shipping’s contribution to CO2 emissions by 26% over conventional fossil ship fuels, rather than diminish them.
Chemically, ‘grey’ fuels are identical to their ‘green’ counterparts, meaning that they could be mixed into their supply chains easily and virtually untraceably. Stena and Maersk are currently using grey methanol, though the latter is offsetting through its ‘mass balancing’ strategy.
If adopted en masse, however, grey ammonia would result in a global CO2 increase of 18%.
Asked whether MEPC81 could be expected to provide much sought-after certainty on fuels for shipping’s customers and investors, Mr Abbasov said distorting the market with grey fuels would achieve the opposite.
“Why? Because Norway et al propose assigning zero- and low-emission values to these fuels, which has no scientific justification. As an investor, you would be an idiot to ignore these risks and most likely choose to sit back or explore other sectors to invest in.
“This is the eventuality the maritime sector will face if that proposal is taken forward,” he added.
Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers
Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel
Carriers still need another 400,000 teu to maintain services
CMA CGM commits to no job cuts for a year, following Bolloré deal
sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO
DB Schenker – high bid whisper and... hope
Rate hikes eclipse Red Sea diversion costs, boosting carrier profits
Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits
Stock sinks, losses mount and guidance weighs heavy for Zim
Prince Rupert port in new push to win traffic following capacity hike
SeaCube boss calls for more reefers to be manufactured outside China
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article