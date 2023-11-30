Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Bifa completes regional team with appointment of Chris Curtin

By

The British International Freight Association (Bifa) has appointed Chris Curtin as its regional consultant representative in Scotland, the final appointment to complete the trade association’s regional team. 

Mr Curtin will join four other regional representatives who support and engage with Bifa members across the UK, and are described as the trade association’s “eyes and ears” at a local level. 

Mr Curtin has over 22 years’ experience in customs and logistics. including operational, commercial and compliance activities.  

He joined one of the UK’s leading port community system providers in 2011 and during his time there was liaison to major UK government agencies, including HMRC, Border Force and Port Health during key programmes such as UCC, CDS and Brexit.  

Mr Curtin is head of customs and logistics services for outsourcing organisation DDC FPO, and will combine this role with his work for Bifa.  

Bifa director general, Steve Parker said: “With the appointment of Chris, we have completed a recruitment drive to strengthen and support our engagement with our members in Scotland and other parts of the UK to ensure that their views reach all areas of the association, and are reflected in the work undertaken by the secretariat.” 

“I know Chris is looking forward to working for Bifa’s members in Scotland, getting a better understanding of how Bifa can fulfil their requirements, representing them in key forums and ensuring their views are heard by key decision makers in the logistics environment.” 

    BIFA On the merry-go-round Scotland United Kingdom Xenata

