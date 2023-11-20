By Gavin van Marle 20/11/2023

UK forwarders have welcomed news that the country’s competition regulator is expected to follow the lead of its EU counterpart and allow the liner shipping Consortia Block Exemption Regulation to lapse after it expires on 24 April next year.

The CBER was part of vast tranche of EU laws that were retained in UK law following Brexit.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Friday said that following the industry consultation launched at the beginning of the year, it “no longer proposes to recommend replacement of the retained CBER.

“The CMA’s provisional view is that the retained CBER should lapse on its expiry date of 25 April 2024, without replacement,” it said.

“The decision follows October’s news that the European Commission would not extend the Consortia Block Exemption Regulation (CBER) and, if it becomes a final decision, will be a sensible conclusion to the ongoing container market public consultation that has been conducted by the CMA since the start of this year,” said British International Freight Association director general Steve Parker.

“When the CMA announced the review in January this year, BIFA expressed our surprise that the authority appeared to issue a provisional position which suggested the extension of a potentially modified CBER into UK legislation.

“So, we are pleased that the CMA has effectively reversed that decision and reached the same conclusion as the European Commission.”

However, the CMA also added that it is seeking “feedback on the provisional decision before it reaches a final decision”, which is due on 15 December and which Mr Parker suggested could be subject to change if shipping lobbyists in London manage to convince UK secretary of state for business and trade, Kemi Badenoch, otherwise.

“We note that this is a two-stage review, and the CMA is looking for further feedback on this provisional recommendation before it presents its final decision to the secretary of state.

“There is no room for complacency. The shipping lines have hit out against the EC judgement and we understand that they have been lobbying in London for the UK to retain some form of CBER.

“Given the possibility that the shipping lines will make new submissions to the CMA, BIFA will be working with our members to provide further argument that supports the decision to let the CBER lapse,” said Mr Parker.