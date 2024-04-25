Logistics players must accept the risks of indirect representation
Maersk has applied for a UK aircraft operating licence, to operate charter and scheduled flights between any combination of points allowed by the UK’s Commercial Aviation Authority (CAA).
Last week, Maersk Air Cargo was issued with a foreign carrier permit allowing it to temporarily fly four 767-300Fs, on routes from Billund to Birmingham, perhaps in an indication of routes to come.
Maersk appears to have been shuffling its UK operations. Companies House shows that its UK address is that of the UK office of KGH Customs Service, a company it acquired in 2020. KGH’s UK name, the Customs Consultancy, was changed to Maersk Air Cargo in February this year.
In March it appointed Lars Jordahn, global head of Maersk Air Cargo, as a UK director.
Maersk Air Cargo began a trial in the UK at the end of last year, between Hangzhou and Bournemouth, using a 767-300F, which it said was to test the trade lane’s viability and focus on e-commerce.
It has also signed a wet lease deal with the UK’s Titan Airways, for two 767-300Fs, for one month, ending April 30.
Maersk didn’t respond to a request for comment. It applied for the licence on 12 April; any objections or representations to the application should be made to the UK’s CAA within 21 days.
Maersk currently operates 17 767 freighters, and is expecting delivery of two 777Fs this year.
