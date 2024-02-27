Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Maersk hires West Atlantic's Lars Jordahn to head its airline

Lars Jordhan Head of MAC
By

Lars Jordahn (above), CEO of West Atlantic, is to become global head of Maersk Air Cargo on 1 March.

Based in Copenhagen, he will take over from Peter Corfitsen, a near-34-year veteran of AP Møller Maersk, who is moving to a new role in the company.

Mr Jordahn is well known in the air transport industry and brings more than 30 years of experience in global and executive roles in aviation and logistics. As well as more than five years at cargo specialist West Atlantic, which operates two airlines in a similar market to Maersk’s original Star Air carrier, he was also MD of TNT Airways, spent five years at DHL Express and more than 13 years at DHL Aviation.

Maersk appointed Annette Kreuziger, formerly of Lufthansa Cargo, as its regional head of airfreight Europe in October.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Maersk Air Cargo On the merry-go-round Palletways United Kingdom

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort

    Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules

    ...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...

    Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping

    India renews open sky policy for foreign air cargo carriers

    AP Møller-Mærsk – here comes another 'abandon ship' warning...

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

    CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices

    Unexpected bonus for NOOs as demand for charters increases

    Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam

    Couple stole $5m from National Air Cargo via 'sophisticated' wire fraud