Maersk hires West Atlantic's Lars Jordahn to head its airline

Yusen Logistics appoints Bruno Jackes to head Germany too
Yusen Logistics (Europe) has appointed Bruno Jacques as MD of Yusen Logistics (Deutschland), with effect from1 April. Mr ...
Lars Jordahn (above), CEO of West Atlantic, is to become global head of Maersk Air Cargo on 1 March.
Based in Copenhagen, he will take over from Peter Corfitsen, a near-34-year veteran of AP Møller Maersk, who is moving to a new role in the company.
Mr Jordahn is well known in the air transport industry and brings more than 30 years of experience in global and executive roles in aviation and logistics. As well as more than five years at cargo specialist West Atlantic, which operates two airlines in a similar market to Maersk’s original Star Air carrier, he was also MD of TNT Airways, spent five years at DHL Express and more than 13 years at DHL Aviation.
Maersk appointed Annette Kreuziger, formerly of Lufthansa Cargo, as its regional head of airfreight Europe in October.
