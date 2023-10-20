Maersk appoints Annette Kreuziger as regional head of airfreight Europe

By Charlotte Goldstone 20/10/2023

Annette Kreuziger has been announced as Maersk’s regional head of airfreight Europe

Having previously being VP head of region Eastern and North Europe at Lufthansa Cargo, Ms Kreuziger has extensive experience in aviation, having spent 17 years at Lufthansa Cargo across various roles, as well as more than seven years at Swiss International Airlines.

Maersk Air Freight recently expanded its services to and from Europe to meet the need, it says, for “more reliable and agile logistics”. By combining air with Its ocean, inland, warehousing and customs services, Maersk said it aimed “to power the supply chain to be more agile and robust”.

It currently operates six B767-300 freighters, with two B777Fs to be deployed by 2024.