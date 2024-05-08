How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?
Flying low, way too low…
Rewind to the pre/early-Covid waves.
The sad days of Q1 20: Expeditors reported $1.9bn in quarterly sales and Ebit of $159m.
Back then, air freight sales were little changed against Q1 19, while ocean freight was under a bit of pressure just like customs house brokerage (CHB) operations.
For the quarter, it recorded only a -5% drop in group revenues, but Q1 19 and Q1 20 were indeed pretty similar, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) respectively at $0.8 and $0.71 – $0.09 ...
