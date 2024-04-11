Amanda Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as global head of OMS
DHL Global Forwarding has appointed Amanda Rasmussen as global head of order management solutions (OMS), ...
As a quick follow-up from last week’s ’Science-based green targets collide’ – when we consciously ignored one shareholder proposal* asking Expeditors to report on the “effectiveness of DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] efforts” – we found more disclosure in a filing lodged with the US Securities and Exchange Commission a couple of days after our initial coverage.
(Number 5* of 6: this proposal come from “As you Sow” and was co-filed by LongView LargeCap 500 Index Fund and Clean Yield Asset Management. ...
K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims
Ceva top creditor as shoe company goes bust, hit by e-commerce boom
Red Sea update: More ships attacked as Houthis claim danger area 'expanding'
Flexport sues BCO for $12.3m of unpaid box detention charges
Kuehne + Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – new structure revealed in sea logistics
Carriers unveil new FAK hikes in bid to halt Asia-Europe rates slide
Box logjams at Canadian ports as import surge meets rail shortages
Maersk OC1 service to resume Panama Canal transit next month
CMA CGM Air Cargo returns to ECS for sales in smaller countries
Tangled web under construction: Andersen, Jacobs & private equity
