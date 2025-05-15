Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Expeditors to shareholders: 'Mum's the word'

dreamstime_xs_58562
ID 58562 © Ingvald Kaldhussater | Dreamstime.com
By

At times, Expeditors (EXPD) of Seattle delights investors disclosing insight on its business.

It usually takes place twice a year via ’selected questions & answers’ in which investors can ask what they want in writing.

If that resembles a Old Stone Age anachronism for a listed company operating in a third-world economy, there are nonetheless a few little nuggets that Seattle shares with the public.

In a filing lodged yesterday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the forwarder tried its best to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Expeditors

    Most read news

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US

    Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning

    Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded

    Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal

    China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates

    Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers

    Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high

    Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'

    Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers

    White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes

    MSC in terminal switch as Nhava Sheva gets strong start to new fiscal year

    Peak season or recession? Forwarders and shippers need to 'stay flexible'

    More cash to burn – Petersen’s search is on

    Volga-Dnepr claims 'pirate' Canada has 'hijacked' its stranded aircraft