Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Kintetsu World Express hit by ransomware attack

Ransomware
Dreamstime
By

Kintetsu World Express (KWE) has been hit by a ransomware cyber-attack which has hobbled its systems for the best part of a week.

The Japanese airfreight forwarder announced an IT outage last week which it said was affecting some customers, but yesterday KWE confirmed: “The cause of the failure is unauthorised access to our system by a third party through ransomware.”

The firm warned part of its operation was still affected, but it had set up ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Expeditors Kintetsu World Express (KWE) Ransomware attack

    Most read news

    USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

    Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'

    Transpac container service closures mount

    Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges

    Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate

    Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week

    Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'

    Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'

    New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies

    K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods

    Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade

    UK pauses tariffs on 'everyday' items

    CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market

    Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers

    'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel

    USTR fee could price Chinese carriers out of US trades