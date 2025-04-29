By Alexander Whiteman 29/04/2025

Kintetsu World Express (KWE) has been hit by a ransomware cyber-attack which has hobbled its systems for the best part of a week.

The Japanese airfreight forwarder announced an IT outage last week which it said was affecting some customers, but yesterday KWE confirmed: “The cause of the failure is unauthorised access to our system by a third party through ransomware.”

The firm warned part of its operation was still affected, but it had set up ...

