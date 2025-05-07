By Alex Lennane 07/05/2025

The flurry of court cases surrounding Expeditors has not put it off its stride: in its Q1 results it announced healthy growth, with strong volume and revenue increases.

However, it warned that the market was now unpredictable, due to the “frenzied landscape of tariffs”.

Reporting a 21% year-on-year increase in revenue, to $2.7bn, on air tonnage up 9% and ocean up 8%, new CEO Daniel Wall said the company continued to “pull the right levers”.

He added: “We grew air tonnage and ocean ...

