By Alessandro Pasetti 07/03/2024

We have all figured out already, I guess, how bad the situation is at Expeditors (EXPD) nowadays.

(Are you one of the few who hasn’t? Read ’…Expeditors has a cost problem?’)

Background

Remember we are in a market where DSV is reorganising its corporate tree; Kuehne + Nagel has a global hiring freeze in place; DHL Global Forwarding has more fat to cut (base case: 5%-to-10%); Ceva Logistics remains in restructuring mode as it integrates Bolloré Logistics, with strong focus on its cost ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN