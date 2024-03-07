Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Expeditors – staff dynamics, layoffs... and tech as a substitute

AMY
ID 36402227 © Kianlin | Dreamstime.com
By

We have all figured out already, I guess, how bad the situation is at Expeditors (EXPD) nowadays.

(Are you one of the few who hasn’t? Read ’…Expeditors has a cost problem?’)

Background

Remember we are in a market where DSV is reorganising its corporate tree; Kuehne + Nagel has a global hiring freeze in place; DHL Global Forwarding has more fat to cut (base case: 5%-to-10%); Ceva Logistics remains in restructuring mode as it integrates Bolloré Logistics, with strong focus on its cost ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Expeditors layoffs Logistics on a steroid comedown

    Most Read

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

    TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders

    Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

    Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers

    Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid

    Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

    K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

    DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny

    Bangkok, Colombo and Dubai see major shift in cargo from sea to air

    Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 