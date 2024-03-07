...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...
Let’s look
We have all figured out already, I guess, how bad the situation is at Expeditors (EXPD) nowadays.
(Are you one of the few who hasn’t? Read ’…Expeditors has a cost problem?’)
Background
Remember we are in a market where DSV is reorganising its corporate tree; Kuehne + Nagel has a global hiring freeze in place; DHL Global Forwarding has more fat to cut (base case: 5%-to-10%); Ceva Logistics remains in restructuring mode as it integrates Bolloré Logistics, with strong focus on its cost ...
