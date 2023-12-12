In the value hunt, DSV is still targeting DSV
Of all the capital deployment tools at its disposal, Danish forwarder DSV is still intent ...
Holding patterns. On multiple levels.
And not just because the traditionally slow year-end holiday season is upon us.
With 2024 another year of reckoning in transport and logistics, it’s in the profit estimates as well as market talk.
Depressing or maybe not?
Let’s look.
Asset-light
Ocean carriers are a bit screwed, we probably all know that, as far as projections for earnings are concerned. Depending on their accountants’ ability to prevent large asset impairment, the impact on their balance sheets will vary.
Looking for the trough in the ...
CMA CGM leads from the front in new rates assault on shippers
Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'
More liner services avoiding canals to head for the Cape
Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health
Strike across Flemish waterways disrupts Antwerp port operations
Carriers pushing rate hikes ahead of new year service suspensions
Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal
Sponsored Podcast: Why Maersk is serious about air cargo logistics
Ex-China e-commerce surge triggers air capacity squeeze and rate hike
Pharma shipping is trendy, 'but service and quality level just isn’t there'
Analysis: DB Schenker – let's put Saudi on the agenda
Israel-Hamas war driving up costs for carriers and their customers
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article