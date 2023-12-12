Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / 'Running on empty'

ACAR1
ID 106546263 © Ayome Watmough | Dreamstime.com
By

Holding patterns. On multiple levels.

And not just because the traditionally slow year-end holiday season is upon us.

With 2024 another year of reckoning in transport and logistics, it’s in the profit estimates as well as market talk.

Depressing or maybe not?

Let’s look.

Asset-light

Ocean carriers are a bit screwed, we probably all know that, as far as projections for earnings are concerned. Depending on their accountants’ ability to prevent large asset impairment, the impact on their balance sheets will vary.

Looking for the trough in the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson DSV Expeditors Kuehne + Nagel Logistics on a steroid comedown investors NEOM Saudi Arabia

    Most Read

    CMA CGM leads from the front in new rates assault on shippers

    Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'

    More liner services avoiding canals to head for the Cape

    Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health

    Strike across Flemish waterways disrupts Antwerp port operations

    Carriers pushing rate hikes ahead of new year service suspensions

    Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal

    Sponsored Podcast: Why Maersk is serious about air cargo logistics

    Ex-China e-commerce surge triggers air capacity squeeze and rate hike

    Pharma shipping is trendy, 'but service and quality level just isn’t there'

    Analysis: DB Schenker – let's put Saudi on the agenda

    Israel-Hamas war driving up costs for carriers and their customers

    MSC's classic Clasquin deal blurs neutrality line – so what?

    Forwarding veteran Robert Reiter is DHL GF's new CEO in the US

    MSC subsidiary SAS in talks to acquire French forwarder Clasquin

    India on the cusp of a warehousing boom as sourcing diversifies