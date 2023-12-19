'Running on empty'
Stuck in limbo, it seems
From Premium’s smell of blood in October to new records: it has been a hell of a ride for Expeditors (EXPD) in recent weeks.
Since 7 November, when it disclosed a mixed Q3 23 trading update, it has gained traction without leaving a cent on the ground in terms of capital appreciation.
Stunning.
Spare a thought for its detractors: seldom more expensive, based on its forward twelve months multiples – and when it was just as pricey as it is now (click to ...
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
As warships move into the Red Sea, carriers delay or re-route 100+ box ships
Costs will skyrocket as westbound voyages are paused or diverted
Liner diversions and war-risk surcharges drive up costs for Asia-Europe shippers
Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'
THE Alliance extends loop suspensions as it unveils 2024 network details
US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year
Prepare for rate fluctuations and plan ahead, Flexport warns shippers
CMA CGM imposes temporary restriction on Hong Kong reefer transhipment
China moves to shore up supply chains as production shift spreads
The 'almost covert' nascent airfreight market recovery
'De-risking' supply chains now the priority for air cargo, says IATA
