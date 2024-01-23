Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / From bull to bear: Kuehne out of favour, DSV preferred

AP
ID 1653328 © Jan Martin Will | Dreamstime.com
By

’Wrong on Kuehne + Nagel [K+N] – for the wrong reason’ was food for thought at Premium a couple of weeks ago – when the value of the Swiss forwarder was in line with its current level, a whisker above Sfr290 a share.

As earnings season opened in the US last week, with focus on warehousing and intermodal, all eyes now in Europe are on the next catalyst, the most prominent being the annual results of DSV, due next Thursday 1 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Kuehne + Nagel logistics on steroids Takeover Talk M&A radar

    Most Read

    With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff

    Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters

    Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options

    Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

    Car-carriers succumb to Red Sea crisis, but must now risk Cape headwinds