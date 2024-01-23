Hapag-Lloyd acquires UK trucking outfit ATL Haulage
Hapag-Lloyd has returned to the road freight market, agreeing to acquire UK-based ATL Haulage for ...
’Wrong on Kuehne + Nagel [K+N] – for the wrong reason’ was food for thought at Premium a couple of weeks ago – when the value of the Swiss forwarder was in line with its current level, a whisker above Sfr290 a share.
As earnings season opened in the US last week, with focus on warehousing and intermodal, all eyes now in Europe are on the next catalyst, the most prominent being the annual results of DSV, due next Thursday 1 ...
With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff
Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise
Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported
Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid
Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene
Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation
'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters
Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains
No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises
Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'
Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article