By Charlotte Goldstone 03/05/2024

The temporary 30ft channel that allowed larger vessels to transit Baltimore harbour has been closed, as the authorities focus on operations to remove the MV Dali. But local businesses have started to suffer.

Maersk advised customers today that, despite being unable to deploy larger vessels in the area, it would “continue to operate limited barge services” through a temporary channel that has a controlling depth of 20ft. It is estimated that the 30ft channel will re-open on 10 May.

However, marine claims consultant WK Webster reports that the 20ft channel can only sustain about 15% of the commercial traffic that existed before the collapse.

And the damage to supply chains caused by the allison of the MV Dali with the Francis Scott Key Bridge on 26 March has continues its domino action.

Balitmore-based American Publishing has commenced legal action against MV Dali owner Grace Ocean (GO) and ship manager Synergy Marine (SM), claiming it had incurred “significant revenue losses” in the “immediate aftermath of the Key Bridge’s destruction”. Income had declined 84% year on year in April, it said.

It argued: “There was no other reason for this dramatic loss of income other than the destruction of the Key Bridge.

“The strategic position of the bridge was vital to local businesses. The local business community, stunned by the event, ceased communications, resulting in a sharp decline in service calls and sales for claimants.”

GO and SM petitioned to limit their liability to $43.6m at the start of April, claiming “the casualty was not due to any fault or neglect on the part of [the] petitioners, the vessel, or any persons or entities for whose acts petitioners may be responsible”.

But American Publishing argues that the power failure of the MV Dali was “a direct consequence of negligence”, and GO and SM should be held accountable.

It claims: “In the hours leading up to its departure, it was reported that alarms had been triggered on the Dali’s refrigerated containers, indicating erratic power supply issues. It is believed that these power supply concerns were either overlooked or insufficiently addressed.”

At 1:24am, just 39 minutes after its departure, the vessel lost power and “violently collided with the bridge” at 1:28am.

American Publishing argues: “The negligence of the petitioners is starkly evident… The allision resulted directly from the petitioners’ carelessness, negligence, gross negligence and recklessness, compounded by the unseaworthiness of the vessel.”

The legal filing has a long list of accusations against GO and SM, some of which include “employing a deficiently trained crew, neglect of vessel maintenance and failure to provide a functioning engine”.

This case coincides with the legal action against GO and SM taken by Baltimore City Council and an FBI investigation that saw the agency seize phones and laptops belonging to the MV Dali crew.