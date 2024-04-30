Brexit: import checks come into force, hitting SMEs

UK stowaway rule risks collapsing haulage sector
Stakeholders are calling on the government to change migration rules that have caused a “significant” rise in ...
Delays, confusion, costs – it’s all normal now in the world of UK trade. From today, stage two of the UK’s Border Target Operating Model is introduced, requiring food, plant and livestock imports to receive physical checks at the border. Unfortunately for companies, the government only announced the common user charges – a flat rate of £10 or £29 per commodity – on 3 April, preventing companies from advance planning. And, as the BBC notes, smaller firms will struggle with the cost rises.
DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share
Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban
Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high
FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted
Schenker, what Schenker? DSV boss talks up options – yes, Sir!
Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish
Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators
Box ship diversions due to Red Sea crisis having dramatic impact on emissions
Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off
Colombo capacity crunch adding to container line woes
Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article