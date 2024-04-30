Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Brexit: import checks come into force, hitting SMEs

Delays, confusion, costs – it’s all normal now in the world of UK trade. From today, stage two of the UK’s Border Target Operating Model is introduced, requiring food, plant and livestock imports to receive physical checks at the border. Unfortunately for companies, the government only announced the common user charges – a flat rate of £10 or £29 per commodity – on 3 April, preventing companies from advance planning. And, as the BBC notes, smaller firms will struggle with the cost rises.

