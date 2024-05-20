UK becomes one of world's biggest exporters - or does it?

Irish Ferries and P&O share space to cut cargo delays on Dover-Calais
Interesting article by The Conversation on why the UK’s position as the world’s fourth largest exporter – yeah, we had to read that one again as well – is not all that is seems.
New data showed the UK overtook France, the Netherlands and Japan in 2022, with $1.02 trillion-worth of exports. However, noted the article, it’s a potentially misleading stat.
Total exports include the total value of products, but in the UK’s case, much of the product is imported, and simply assembled in the UK, such as Mini cars. Up to 60% of the Mini’s value is created in other countries, and only completed in the UK.
The value of imported inputs, ie goods imported to finish exports, went up nearly 5% from the EU, and 12% from non-EU countries in 2022, suggesting an increased reliance on imported goods. And the trade deficit between imports and exports was about £66.8bn in 2022 – the highest since 1989. Worth a read.
Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike
Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'
'Liner panic' as new container production hits a post-Covid peak
Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity
E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market
East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up
California staff launch class action against Ceva over 'breaches of Labor Code'
US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches
Temu shifts focus from US – but air cargo still bullish on ecommerce
Cargolux on the hunt for another 747F as ecommerce eats up capacity
Hapag-Lloyd Q1 results: 'significant swings' creating uncertainty in the market
CMA CGM switches box ship call to Chennai as Ennore struggles
