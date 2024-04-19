UK to again delay start of checks on EU imports

By Alex Lennane 19/04/2024

Surprise, surprise: the UK government has decided yet again to delay import checks, it has reportedly told port health authorities.

Defra, the UK’s food and environment ministry, only announced the rate of its common user charges for plant and animal products entering the UK via Dover and Eurotunnel at the start of the month, for implementation on 30 April 30. Now Defra has highlighted the risk of “significant disruption” if the checks were implemented on time.

This is the sixth delay to border controls, reports The Guardian.