UK to again delay start of checks on EU imports

2PUK - Why shaking up maritime logistics could drive UK retail forward
The retail sector powers the British economy, driving employment, GDP growth, and consumer spending forward. ...
Surprise, surprise: the UK government has decided yet again to delay import checks, it has reportedly told port health authorities.
Defra, the UK’s food and environment ministry, only announced the rate of its common user charges for plant and animal products entering the UK via Dover and Eurotunnel at the start of the month, for implementation on 30 April 30. Now Defra has highlighted the risk of “significant disruption” if the checks were implemented on time.
This is the sixth delay to border controls, reports The Guardian.
