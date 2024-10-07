BIFA opts for TV's Gregg Wallace to host awards lunch

By Alex Lennane 07/10/2024

Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace will host the BIFA Freight Service Awards lunch in January.

The former warehouseman at Covent Garden fruit and veg market, who became a greengrocer before TV stardom, is “no stranger to logistics”, said BIFA director general Steve Parker.

He said Mr Wallace had examined “aspects of logistics in the Supermarket Secrets programme, detailing the complexity and innovations of their supply chains”.

Mr Parker added: “I am often asked for the secret ingredients that constitute the recipe for success for any company looking to win one of our awards. So it seemed appropriate to invite someone who is probably best known for co-presenting MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals on BBC1.

“We ask for award submissions that detail a relevant service or project such as a specific case study, the development of a new service for a particular customer, or a more generic example of good practice.

“The ingredients should include examples of innovative ideas, or service enhancements as well as customer and company benefits. And, like the end result of any decent recipe we see on the programmes that Gregg hosts, presentation counts for a lot.”

Now in their 36th year, BIFA’s Freight Service Awards are open to all members of the trade association.

The deadline for entry to the nine business categories has been extended to Wednesday, 9, October. Entry forms and guidelines to enter each category are available to download from the BIFA website at www.bifa.org/awards/how-to-enter.

Finalists will be announced towards the end of this year, with the winners revealed at the BIFA Freight Service Awards 2024 ceremony at The Brewery in Central London on Thursday, 16 January 2025.

Mr Parker added: “Gregg Wallace MBE is a classic example of someone who has built a successful business from scratch and gone on to achieve even more success. I would hope that any of the winners of our awards would see the same results.”