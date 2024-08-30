By Alexander Whiteman 30/08/2024

Belgian authorities have cancelled plans to scrap the exemption permitting night operations of B777 aircraft at Brussels Airport.

DHL Express, which had been keeping a close eye on developments as it uses the widebody 777 at the airport, responded positively, a spokesperson telling The Loadstar: “The B777F is the quietest and most modern widebody cargo plane available on the market.

“We hope the new federal government will provide a permanent solution to this issue, as the B777F has proved for the past ten years that this type of aircraft reduces noise pollution around the airport.”

Outgoing transport minister George Gilkinet announced his intention to end the exemption that permitted 777Fs to fly at night, despite it not meeting the airport’s noise requirements.

But, with Belgium in the midst of forming a new coalition government, objections to Mr Gilkinet’s intervention from the Flanders regional authority seemingly worked, with prime minister Alexander De Croo ordering the plan to end the exemption to be rescinded.

The protest from Flanders was prompted by concerns that were the integrator forced to end its 777F services, the region could experience job losses – although researchers challenge this claim.