Abdulaziz Busbate steps up as new CEO of DHL Express MENA division

Andreas Schwertfeger is new marine logistics sales director at Priority Freight
UK-based time-critical logistics solutions provider Priority Freight has appointed Andreas Schwertfeger (above) as its new ...
DSV: WEAKENINGMFT: TRADING UPDATEBA: SUPPLIER WOESKNIN: NEW LOW KNX: STEADY YIELDBASF: TECH INVESTMENTDAC: REACTIONDAC: EARNINGS MISSHD: SOLID WTC: BACK UPGM: BEAUTIFUL HIGHSXPO: STELLARHD: ON THE RADARTSLA: SELL-SIDE BOOSTTSLA: EUPHORIADAC: HEALTH CHECKDHL: GREEN DEAL
DSV: WEAKENINGMFT: TRADING UPDATEBA: SUPPLIER WOESKNIN: NEW LOW KNX: STEADY YIELDBASF: TECH INVESTMENTDAC: REACTIONDAC: EARNINGS MISSHD: SOLID WTC: BACK UPGM: BEAUTIFUL HIGHSXPO: STELLARHD: ON THE RADARTSLA: SELL-SIDE BOOSTTSLA: EUPHORIADAC: HEALTH CHECKDHL: GREEN DEAL
DHL Express has appointed Abdulaziz Busbate (above) as the new chief executive of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, succeeding Nour Suliman, now in a non-executive advisory role within the group as president MENA.
Starting his new role on 1 January, Mr Busbate will be based in Bahrain and will report directly to DHL Express CEO John Pearson.
He has already had a 24-year career at DHL Express, beginning in Saudi Arabia, leading various commercial teams. In 2014, he transferred to Bahrain as country manager and in 2021 returned to Saudi Arabia as managing director.
“We are excited to welcome Abdulaziz Busbate to this pivotal role,” Mr Pearson said.
“His extensive experience, proven track record and deep understanding of the region will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation in the Middle East and North Africa market, which continues to be a strategically important market for our customers and a source of talented, motivated employees for our global organisation,” he added.
Mr Busbate said: “My focus will remain on expanding DHL’s leadership position in the Middle East and North Africa, enabling growth and delivering exceptional service to our customers.”
Canadian forwarders 'extremely frustrated' by lack of action to end port strikes
Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'
GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics
Trump tariff threat could see shippers launch new wave of import front-loading
Box shipping's resilience will be tested after September drop in volumes
Rates reflect strong demand bounce and call for more ocean capacity
Employers make 'final offer' to striking Montreal dockworkers
Cross-border ecommerce continues to dominate air cargo markets
Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'
Rising costs and falling demand driving Europe's hauliers out of business
Hyundai deploys fire-fighting tech to combat risk from lithium batteries
Cape of Good Hope box ship diversion 'benefits shipping companies'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article