Abdulaziz Busbate steps up as new CEO of DHL Express MENA division

Photo: DHL Group
By

DHL Express has appointed Abdulaziz Busbate (above) as the new chief executive of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, succeeding Nour Suliman, now in a non-executive advisory role within the group as president MENA.

Starting his new role on 1 January, Mr Busbate will be based in Bahrain and will report directly to DHL Express CEO John Pearson.

He has already had a 24-year career at DHL Express, beginning in Saudi Arabia, leading various commercial teams. In 2014, he transferred to Bahrain as country manager and in 2021 returned to Saudi Arabia as managing director.

“We are excited to welcome Abdulaziz Busbate to this pivotal role,” Mr Pearson said.

“His extensive experience, proven track record and deep understanding of the region will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation in the Middle East and North Africa market, which continues to be a strategically important market for our customers and a source of talented, motivated employees for our global organisation,” he added.

Mr Busbate said: “My focus will remain on expanding DHL’s leadership position in the Middle East and North Africa, enabling growth and delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

