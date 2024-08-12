Trump protectionism threatens trade's 'natural order', says ICS DG

By Alexander Whiteman 12/08/2024

Guy Platten, the head of the International Chamber of Shipping, has warned the UK’s Financial Times that he believes the return of Donald Trump to the White House could spell disaster for global supply chains. Describing Mr Trump’s brand of protectionism as “on steroids”, the ICS secretary-general told the newspaper in an exclusive interview that Trump’s ‘America-first’ stance “just encourages everyone else to do the same”, which behaviour would undermine “the whole natural order of international law and agreed set of rules” upon which trade functions. He also saves space to challenge some of incumbent Joe Biden’s policies in a wide-ranging interview that is worth a read – although, it should be noted, a subscription may be required.