Trump protectionism threatens trade's 'natural order', says ICS DG

Trump tariffs could spark 'global trade war', warns industry think-tank
Donald Trump has indicated that he would implement new tariffs if returned to the White ...
FWRD: MOMENTUM SOUGHTATSG: EUPHORIA WMT: CONSUMER GAUGEGXO: BARGAIN HUNTINGATSG: BETTER THAN EXPECTED KNX: LOW YIELD HERE TO STAYFWRD: OVERSHOOTINGCHRW: ONE CENT CLUBAMZN: UK DEAL INVESTIGATIONCHRW: 'SLEEP AT NIGHT' STOCKAAPL: 'PULLBACK PLAYBOOK'DSV: ANTI-VIX TRADEATSG: D-DAY
FWRD: MOMENTUM SOUGHTATSG: EUPHORIA WMT: CONSUMER GAUGEGXO: BARGAIN HUNTINGATSG: BETTER THAN EXPECTED KNX: LOW YIELD HERE TO STAYFWRD: OVERSHOOTINGCHRW: ONE CENT CLUBAMZN: UK DEAL INVESTIGATIONCHRW: 'SLEEP AT NIGHT' STOCKAAPL: 'PULLBACK PLAYBOOK'DSV: ANTI-VIX TRADEATSG: D-DAY
Guy Platten, the head of the International Chamber of Shipping, has warned the UK’s Financial Times that he believes the return of Donald Trump to the White House could spell disaster for global supply chains. Describing Mr Trump’s brand of protectionism as “on steroids”, the ICS secretary-general told the newspaper in an exclusive interview that Trump’s ‘America-first’ stance “just encourages everyone else to do the same”, which behaviour would undermine “the whole natural order of international law and agreed set of rules” upon which trade functions. He also saves space to challenge some of incumbent Joe Biden’s policies in a wide-ranging interview that is worth a read – although, it should be noted, a subscription may be required.
Container explodes on Yang Ming box ship in Chinese port
China-to-N Europe spot rates start to fall as record peak demand eases
Political upheaval in Bangladesh sees factories close and supply chain chaos
Shippers 'running out of options' to get their peak season goods out of Asia
MSC now 'dominating' ocean carrier market – but rivals are also boosting capacity
Flexport's losses pile up as Ryan shoots from the hip: 'Avoid VCs!'
Despite weak H1 numbers, Maersk CEO says business 'trending in the right direction'
Pitney Bowes bows out of global e-commerce with sale of loss-making GEC
Container rates ex-China dip – just a glitch, as demand stays strong
Maersk u-turns on congestion claim at Tanjung Pelepas
Expeditors 'adapted well in an erratic quarter' – but earnings disappoint
DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – relief after 'Japanic Monday' hit
Maersk bids to burst PTP bubble as it reports record congestion-free month
IATA fights back as India hits major foreign airlines with tax evasion allegations
MSC revives Asia-USEC Liberty service, despite threat of port strikes
Ocean carriers are hungry for a slice of the growing pharma shipment pie
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article