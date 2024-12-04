Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / The Loadstar team celebrate success at the Seahorse 2024 Journalism awards 

DSV: UPGRADEGM: BIG CHINA IMPAIRMENTCHRW: DEFENSIVEKO: GENERATIVE AI VISIONKO: AI USAGEKO: MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCEGXO: NO SALE NO MOREGXO: CEO EXITDSV: TINY LITTLE CHANGEXOM: LEADERSHIP CHANGES FDX: DOWNGRADEZIM: BEST PERFORMER WTC: INVESTOR DAY AAPL: LEGAL RISKTSLA: UPGRADEXOM: DIVESTMENT TALKAMZN: HOT PROPERTY

DSV: UPGRADEGM: BIG CHINA IMPAIRMENTCHRW: DEFENSIVEKO: GENERATIVE AI VISIONKO: AI USAGEKO: MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCEGXO: NO SALE NO MOREGXO: CEO EXITDSV: TINY LITTLE CHANGEXOM: LEADERSHIP CHANGES FDX: DOWNGRADEZIM: BEST PERFORMER WTC: INVESTOR DAY AAPL: LEGAL RISKTSLA: UPGRADEXOM: DIVESTMENT TALKAMZN: HOT PROPERTY

Seahorse
By

On Monday night, supply-chain journalists and logistics industry professionals gathered in London for the Seahorse Freight Associations annual Christmas party and awards. 

The Seahorse Journalism Awards celebrate “excellence in reporting about the supply chain, logistics, and transport industry”, and The Loadstar team won big in three different categories. 

There were 11 judged awards for journalists to enter, judged by a panel of professionals drawn from across the globe and including experts from the industry, as well as journalists and PR professionals. 

The Seahorse winners

The Loadstar news reporter Charlotte Goldstone was awarded ‘Overland Journalist of the Year’ for her articles on the rail and trucking sector. Ms Goldstone’s submissions demonstrated her ability to communicate and interpret events and developments in the overland industry.   

Examples include her analysis on South Africa’s rail reform and articles highlighting issues faced by SME haulage companies.  

Charlotte Goldstone collecting her award

The Loadstar Sea freight consultant Mike Wackett won ‘News Journalist of the Year’, recognised for his ability to break news and/or move a story on.  

His weekly ocean-freight round ups have been paramount to stakeholders looking to stay on top of the market, and his career background as a shipbroker has meant Mr Wackett has first-hand industry knowledge and relevant contacts.  

Finally, The Loadstar Podcast host Mike King won ‘Maritime Journalist of the Year’ and was awarded as runner-up in the ‘Multimedia Journalist of the Year’.  

This award marked Mr King’s second year in a row recognised for his ability to communicate and interpret events and developments in the maritime industry as ‘Maritime Journalist of the Year’. 

He was also acknowledged for his expertise in covering and analysing events and developments within the supply chain, logistics, and transport industry in a non-written form for The Loadstar Podcast, published fortnightly on all major streaming platforms.  

Mike Wackett (pictured left) and Mike King (pictured right).

The Loadstar founder and publisher, Alex Lennane, said: “We’re all absolutely delighted that The Loadstar has done so well in this year’s Seahorse Awards, and I’m extremely proud of Charlotte, Mike and Mike for their contributions.  

“We look forward to another great year of editorial and podcast content,” she concluded.  

Right to left: Alex Lennane, Charlotte Goldstone, Mike Wackett, Mike King and The Loadstar editor Gavin van Marle 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Seahorse Awards Seahorse Freight Association The Loadstar Podcast Associated British Ports Border Target Operating Model (BTOM) Brexit Five Eyes Logistics UK UK Government

    Most read news

    MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network

    Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs

    Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse

    The Red Sea crisis and its impact on containership deployment

    January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders

    €1.9bn handout for DB Cargo restructure 'is in line with EU state aid rules'

    Indian air cargo really flying, powered by a booming ecommerce market

    Maersk orders 20 more dual-fuel newbuildings – on course for fleet renewal by 2030

    UK eyes expanding its ETS to deepsea shipping – closing EU loophole

    Airfreight rates level out, but looming turbulence could see prices rise again

    A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom

    Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea

    Performance is king as Chapman Freeborn rings the changes at the top

    Israeli cargo airline appeals against Belgian arms shipment ban

    Feeder operators circle, eyeing the prospect of mainline calls at Vizhinjam

    Golden State fast becoming a 'goldmine' for organised cargo crime