By Charlotte Goldstone 04/12/2024

On Monday night, supply-chain journalists and logistics industry professionals gathered in London for the Seahorse Freight Associations annual Christmas party and awards.

The Seahorse Journalism Awards celebrate “excellence in reporting about the supply chain, logistics, and transport industry”, and The Loadstar team won big in three different categories.

There were 11 judged awards for journalists to enter, judged by a panel of professionals drawn from across the globe and including experts from the industry, as well as journalists and PR professionals.

The Loadstar news reporter Charlotte Goldstone was awarded ‘Overland Journalist of the Year’ for her articles on the rail and trucking sector. Ms Goldstone’s submissions demonstrated her ability to communicate and interpret events and developments in the overland industry.

Examples include her analysis on South Africa’s rail reform and articles highlighting issues faced by SME haulage companies.

The Loadstar Sea freight consultant Mike Wackett won ‘News Journalist of the Year’, recognised for his ability to break news and/or move a story on.

His weekly ocean-freight round ups have been paramount to stakeholders looking to stay on top of the market, and his career background as a shipbroker has meant Mr Wackett has first-hand industry knowledge and relevant contacts.

Finally, The Loadstar Podcast host Mike King won ‘Maritime Journalist of the Year’ and was awarded as runner-up in the ‘Multimedia Journalist of the Year’.

This award marked Mr King’s second year in a row recognised for his ability to communicate and interpret events and developments in the maritime industry as ‘Maritime Journalist of the Year’.

He was also acknowledged for his expertise in covering and analysing events and developments within the supply chain, logistics, and transport industry in a non-written form for The Loadstar Podcast, published fortnightly on all major streaming platforms.

The Loadstar founder and publisher, Alex Lennane, said: “We’re all absolutely delighted that The Loadstar has done so well in this year’s Seahorse Awards, and I’m extremely proud of Charlotte, Mike and Mike for their contributions.

“We look forward to another great year of editorial and podcast content,” she concluded.