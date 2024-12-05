Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025

By LoadstarEditorial 05/12/2024

This episode takes a deep dive into the highs and lows of 2024 in the world of freight, logistics, and supply chains. Our panel reflects on the year’s biggest stories, including record-breaking elections, the resurgence of protectionism and seismic shifts in global trade policies.

We explore the winners and losers, from surging carriers to struggling international institutions, and unpack the implications of landmark deals like DSV’s acquisition of Schenker.

Looking ahead, we assess the freight markets as they brace for a turbulent January, marked by potential dockworker strikes, alliance restructuring and new tariff regimes.

Air cargo trends, particularly the critical role of ecommerce, also come into focus, alongside the challenges posed by capacity shortages and Boeing’s ongoing production struggles.

Finally, our experts offer bold predictions for 2025 and share their personal songs of the year. How could you not be entertained?

Guests

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

