Fly Australia? Still SNAFU in the Chairman's Lounge
Down Under air travel in a mess
A bit of boring but valuable, straight reporting today as a rather eventful 2024 draws to a close, thankfully.
As the US markets collapse following rather hawkish guidance from the Federal Reserve (more on this in our separate ’Wednesday Bloody Wednesday’ coverage) on rates, in a note* out to investor today, Bernstein analysts warned:
“Don’t expect calm in 2025.”
(*Headed: ’Tying off a rollercoaster year… Strap in for the next one’.)
Double-whammy?
And while highlighting their top picks for next year, which are the usual ...
Trump backs ILA campaign against 'distress-causing' automation in ports
Carriers unveil Panama Canal transit surcharges for new year
Shippers struggle to find capacity amid growing shortage of reefers
HMM to return to the transatlantic, as ONE teams up with Ocean Alliance
The paradoxes of port productivity
Increased scrutiny of ecommerce may threaten high-flying air cargo
Ocean and Premier alliances plan jointly operated transatlantic networks
Apparel buyers revive alternatives in India amid Bangladesh struggles
Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC
Air China Cargo plans IPO to raise funds to increase freighter fleet
Multimodal negotiable cargo documents a step closer to reality
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article