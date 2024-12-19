By Alessandro Pasetti 19/12/2024

A bit of boring but valuable, straight reporting today as a rather eventful 2024 draws to a close, thankfully.

As the US markets collapse following rather hawkish guidance from the Federal Reserve (more on this in our separate ’Wednesday Bloody Wednesday’ coverage) on rates, in a note* out to investor today, Bernstein analysts warned:

“Don’t expect calm in 2025.”

(*Headed: ’Tying off a rollercoaster year… Strap in for the next one’.)

Double-whammy?

And while highlighting their top picks for next year, which are the usual ...

