Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SCD: Seko Logistics tosses court case on de minimis program suspension

MAERSK: CROSS-BORDER BOOST MAERSK: NIGERIA TERMINAL EXPANSION FDX: 'NON-EVENT' CORPORATE STRUCTURE UPDATE XPO: WINNERS AND LOSERS ODFL: 'SOFTNESS'XPO: FEEL THE PAINKNIN: VOLKSWAGEN IMPACT GAUGEKNIN: VOLKSWAGEN WOESHLAG: US STRIKE VIEWXPO: POSITIVE READ-ACROSSBA: ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS XOM: ADNOC DEALXPO: CHALLENGING READ-ACROSS

MAERSK: CROSS-BORDER BOOST MAERSK: NIGERIA TERMINAL EXPANSION FDX: 'NON-EVENT' CORPORATE STRUCTURE UPDATE XPO: WINNERS AND LOSERS ODFL: 'SOFTNESS'XPO: FEEL THE PAINKNIN: VOLKSWAGEN IMPACT GAUGEKNIN: VOLKSWAGEN WOESHLAG: US STRIKE VIEWXPO: POSITIVE READ-ACROSSBA: ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS XOM: ADNOC DEALXPO: CHALLENGING READ-ACROSS

legal
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Seko Logistics has voluntarily dismissed its case against the U.S. over its temporary suspension from an import program for “de minimis” shipments, according to a filing Tuesday in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The notice of dismissal did not elaborate on the decision by Seko, which moves more than 14 million parcels every month and serves e-commerce brands like Shein.

The action ends a months-long legal spat between Seko and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In May, CBP announced it had suspended several customs brokers from participating in its Entry Type 86 program due to compliance risks…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Seko SEKO Logistics AIT Worldwide Logistics Institute for Supply Chain Management supply chain congestion Team Worldwide

    Most read news

    East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers

    Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday

    DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim

    MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport

    Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build

    Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China

    JAS Forwarding recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'

    Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM

    DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade

    Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars

    DP World completes Cargo Services acquisition

    Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia

    Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates

    ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation

    Russia said to be sending incendiary devices in European parcels

    Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet