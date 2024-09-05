SCD: Seko Logistics tosses court case on de minimis program suspension

By LoadstarEditorial 05/09/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Seko Logistics has voluntarily dismissed its case against the U.S. over its temporary suspension from an import program for “de minimis” shipments, according to a filing Tuesday in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The notice of dismissal did not elaborate on the decision by Seko, which moves more than 14 million parcels every month and serves e-commerce brands like Shein.

The action ends a months-long legal spat between Seko and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In May, CBP announced it had suspended several customs brokers from participating in its Entry Type 86 program due to compliance risks…

