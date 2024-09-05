SCD: Seko Logistics tosses court case on de minimis program suspension

Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement
Seko Logistics has filed a court action against US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) following ...
MAERSK: CROSS-BORDER BOOST MAERSK: NIGERIA TERMINAL EXPANSION FDX: 'NON-EVENT' CORPORATE STRUCTURE UPDATE XPO: WINNERS AND LOSERS ODFL: 'SOFTNESS'XPO: FEEL THE PAINKNIN: VOLKSWAGEN IMPACT GAUGEKNIN: VOLKSWAGEN WOESHLAG: US STRIKE VIEWXPO: POSITIVE READ-ACROSSBA: ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS XOM: ADNOC DEALXPO: CHALLENGING READ-ACROSS
MAERSK: CROSS-BORDER BOOST MAERSK: NIGERIA TERMINAL EXPANSION FDX: 'NON-EVENT' CORPORATE STRUCTURE UPDATE XPO: WINNERS AND LOSERS ODFL: 'SOFTNESS'XPO: FEEL THE PAINKNIN: VOLKSWAGEN IMPACT GAUGEKNIN: VOLKSWAGEN WOESHLAG: US STRIKE VIEWXPO: POSITIVE READ-ACROSSBA: ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS XOM: ADNOC DEALXPO: CHALLENGING READ-ACROSS
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
Seko Logistics has voluntarily dismissed its case against the U.S. over its temporary suspension from an import program for “de minimis” shipments, according to a filing Tuesday in the U.S. Court of International Trade.
The notice of dismissal did not elaborate on the decision by Seko, which moves more than 14 million parcels every month and serves e-commerce brands like Shein.
The action ends a months-long legal spat between Seko and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In May, CBP announced it had suspended several customs brokers from participating in its Entry Type 86 program due to compliance risks…
To read the full post, please click here.
East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim
MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport
Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build
Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China
JAS Forwarding recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'
Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM
DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade
Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars
DP World completes Cargo Services acquisition
Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article