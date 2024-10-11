Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

RTR: Brookfield to buy Tritax EuroBox for $1.44bn, sparking potential takeover battle

TSLA: NOT ENOUGHBA: NEW LOW AS TENSION BUILDSGXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BAD

TSLA: NOT ENOUGHBA: NEW LOW AS TENSION BUILDSGXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BAD

deals
ID 314998 © Robert Brown | Dreamstime.com 3 8
By

REUTERS reports:

Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management will buy European logistics real estate firm Tritax EuroBox, the companies said on Thursday, the latest sign of booming investor interest in warehouses and distribution centres.

The deal, for 1.1 billion pounds ($1.44 billion) including debt, could kick off a bidding war for Tritax EuroBox, which backed last month an all-share takeover deal by British warehouse owner Segro.

Tritax said on Thursday it planned to withdraw its backing for the Segro offer and support the Brookfield bid instead.

Segro said its all-stock offer would enable Tritax EuroBox shareholders to retain exposure to the European industrial and logistics sector, or later cash in on their holdings given the “significant liquidity” in the FTSE 100 company’s shares…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Brookfield Segro Tritax Big Box REIT Tritax EuroBox

    Most read news

    Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft

    Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker 

    Flexible airfreight must find balanced traffic flows to keep networks in tact

    Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak

    'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting

    India takes RMG market share from strife-ridden Bangladesh

    TS Lines expands Africa services and orders more ships

    DHL, Mærsk, Kuehne & DSV – tears & rain, hope & faith

    Florida evacuates as cat-4 hurricane ‘Milton’ set to strike tonight

    Kenyan flower exporters urge airlines to add capacity