Triton to be acquired by Brookfield in a $13.3bn take-private deal

Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain
PRESS RELEASE
Triton International to be Acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure in a $13.3 Billion Take-Private Transaction
Triton common shareholders to receive consideration valued at $85 per share, including $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in class A shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
Represents a 35% premium to Triton’s closing share price on April 11, 2023 and a 34% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average share price
HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ ? Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) (“Triton” or the “Company”) and Brookfield Infrastructure ...
