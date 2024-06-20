Sign up for our FREE newsletter
RTR: Autonomous trucking startup Waabi raises $200m

dreamstime_s_47723551
Photo 47723551 / Monkey Money © Mike_kiev | Dreamstime.com
By

REUTERS reports:

Waabi has raised $200 million in a Series B funding round, led by existing investors Uber Technologies (UBER.N), and Khosla Ventures, to support the rollout of its fully autonomous trucks next year, it said on Tuesday.

The company is also backed by Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab and relies on its AI chips to power self-driving applications.

It currently operates autonomous trucks with safety drivers on planned commercial routes but aims for full self-driving deployment in 2025, four years after the company was founded…

The full post is here.

