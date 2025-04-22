By Alex Lennane 22/04/2025

Three Oneworld airlines are attempting a move which has had little success in cargo to date: they are forming a joint global cargo business.

The cargo arms of Qatar Airways, IAG and Malaysia Airlines announced today – subject to regulatory approval – that they would combine expertise, infrastructure, and customer service levels.

Very little detail is available yet, but in a joint statement the airlines said: “A streamlined product offering enhanced connectivity, faster transit times, and new routing opportunities across our combined ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN