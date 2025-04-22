Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and MASkargo announce intention to launch global cargo joint business
Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and MASkargo Announce Intention to Launch a Global Cargo
Three Oneworld airlines are attempting a move which has had little success in cargo to date: they are forming a joint global cargo business.
The cargo arms of Qatar Airways, IAG and Malaysia Airlines announced today – subject to regulatory approval – that they would combine expertise, infrastructure, and customer service levels.
Very little detail is available yet, but in a joint statement the airlines said: “A streamlined product offering enhanced connectivity, faster transit times, and new routing opportunities across our combined ...
