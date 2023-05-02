Qatar's Ian Morgan moves to ECS as US commercial director

By Alex Lennane 02/05/2023

Ian Morgan, Qatar Airways Cargo’s VP for the Americas, has become ECS Group’s commercial director for the US, as exclusively revealed by The Loadstar two weeks ago.

ECS said that “this key recruitment marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between two high-profile actors of the air freight industry”.

“Our wish was to benefit from the support of someone who would not only have a solid cargo experience, but who would also share the values of our group. Ian was the ideal candidate,” said Adrien Thominet, executive chairman of ECS Group.

Mr Morgan’s role will entail a wide range of commercial responsibilities, it said, “from ensuring the group’s commercial performance to managing the interface with US-based customers with high growth potential, and will also involve contributing to the group’s business development”.

It added: “ECS Group has great expectations for the US. With a number of contracts on the increase in terms of capacity, the American market is highly strategic for the GSSA.”

Mr Morgan, who has previously worked with ECS CCO Robert van de Weg at Cargolux, said: “The opportunity to join the premium GSSA and to work for two people I respect immensely was something that professionally I knew was the right step in my career.”

ECS did not say whether it was hoping to secure a contract with Qatar Airways Cargo in the US. It currently has no GSA contracts in the country.