OOCL – Q2 trading update

RXO: CHEERSR: BOLT-ON DEALTSLA: ON WATCHFWRD: AT THREE-MONTH HIGHSR: RECORDDHL: CHINA CARGO DEALMFT: TAKING PROFIT AT HIGHSMAERSK: ON THE RUNWAYR: DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVIDEND HIKEGXO: STANDING OUT ZIM: PAPER LOSSESMAERSK: OH DEARTSLA: TAKING PROFIT

Cosco-owned OOCL has released its Q2 24 update, in which it said:

“For the second quarter ended 30th June 2024, total revenues increased by 14.4% to US Dollars 2,264.6 million, as compared to the same period in 2023. Total liftings increased by 0.9% and the loadable capacity decreased by 3.4%. The overall load factor was 3.6% higher than the same period in 2023. Overall average revenue per TEU increased by 13.4% compared to the second quarter of last year.”

“For the first six months ended 30th June 2024, total revenues increased by 2.2% and total liftings increased by 2.1% over the same period last year. Loadable capacity decreased by 0.7%. The overall load factor was 2.3% higher than the same period in 2023. Average revenue per TEU was similar to the same period last year.”

