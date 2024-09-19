By Alex Lennane 19/09/2024

NorthLink Aviation at Anchorage Airport, has completed another step in its development by winning a new long-term customer, Cathay Cargo.

Starting October next year, Cathay will use NorthLink’s air cargo terminal at Ted Stevens Airport, where its transpacific 747Fs make a technical stop.

The deal gives Cathay access to the cargo terminal capacity with customs clearance for US cargo. It will also gain access to 11 power-through hardstands, with fueling systems, lighting towers and ground power systems – using renewable energy.

Anchorage can suffer from heavy snow, and the deal also gives Cathay the infrastructure for the recovery and recycling of de-icing fluid. The guaranteed stand parking will also help minimise disruption, particularly in winter. Cathay currently shares stands with other airlines, which can become blocked when poor weather causes delays and cancellations.

Sean Dolan, CEO of NorthLink, told The Loadstar he was “over the moon” about the partnership.

“We are really excited – it’s a vote of confidence for us, and we can provide them with world class infrastructure. It’s an important milestone.”

Tom Owen, director cargo for Cathay, said: “Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has been a cornerstone in Cathay Cargo’s successful transpacific operations over many decades, serving as a stopover for our freighters en route to and from the Americas.

“Leveraging NorthLink’s privately developed stands through this long-term agreement helps Cathay Cargo address the challenges posed by severe winter storms by ensuring dedicated gate access is available and offering a dependable supply of hard stand parking spaces, thereby enhancing operational resilience and service reliability for our customers’ shipments.”

NorthLink is working hard to improve conditions at its terminal at Anchorage, and hopes to attract ecommerce by developing its Customs clearance abilities, allowing non-integrator carriers to clear cargo in advance of their final destination in the US. It was recently ‘tentatively’ selected by the US CBP for its Reimbursable Service Program, which enables partnerships with the private sector or government entities, and CBP for additional inspection services.

Mr Dolan noted at the time: “This is an important component of making NorthLink’s terminal a safe, secure and efficient first port of entry for goods entering into the United States.”