Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / NorthLink 'over the moon' with Cathay Cargo deal at Anchorage

FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINEDTGT: YIELD FOCUSBA: TROUBLEDDSV: SUDDEN DROPDSV: 'SCHENKER BOOST' DAY FIVEZIM: RAMPANT MFT: AT TWO-MONTH LOWSWMT: TAKING PROFITKNIN: MEDTRONIC CANADA OPENINGTFII: STEADY YIELD

FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINEDTGT: YIELD FOCUSBA: TROUBLEDDSV: SUDDEN DROPDSV: 'SCHENKER BOOST' DAY FIVEZIM: RAMPANT MFT: AT TWO-MONTH LOWSWMT: TAKING PROFITKNIN: MEDTRONIC CANADA OPENINGTFII: STEADY YIELD

dreamstime_s_146919241
Cathay's 747s at Anchorage airport Photo: © Darryl Brooks |
By

NorthLink Aviation at Anchorage Airport, has completed another step in its development by winning a new long-term customer, Cathay Cargo. 

Starting October next year, Cathay will use NorthLink’s air cargo terminal at Ted Stevens Airport, where its transpacific 747Fs make a technical stop. 

The deal gives Cathay access to the cargo terminal capacity with customs clearance for US cargo. It will also gain access to 11 power-through hardstands, with fueling systems, lighting towers and ground power systems – using renewable energy. 

Anchorage can suffer from heavy snow, and the deal also gives Cathay the infrastructure for the recovery and recycling of de-icing fluid. The guaranteed stand parking will also help minimise disruption, particularly in winter. Cathay currently shares stands with other airlines, which can become blocked when poor weather causes delays and cancellations. 

Sean Dolan, CEO of NorthLink, told The Loadstar he was “over the moon” about the partnership. 

“We are really excited – it’s a vote of confidence for us, and we can provide them with world class infrastructure. It’s an important milestone.” 

Tom Owen, director cargo for Cathay, said: “Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has been a cornerstone in Cathay Cargo’s successful transpacific operations over many decades, serving as a stopover for our freighters en route to and from the Americas.  

“Leveraging NorthLink’s privately developed stands through this long-term agreement helps Cathay Cargo address the challenges posed by severe winter storms by ensuring dedicated gate access is available and offering a dependable supply of hard stand parking spaces, thereby enhancing operational resilience and service reliability for our customers’ shipments.” 

NorthLink is working hard to improve conditions at its terminal at Anchorage, and hopes to attract ecommerce by developing its Customs clearance abilities, allowing non-integrator carriers to clear cargo in advance of their final destination in the US. It was recently ‘tentatively’ selected by the US CBP for its Reimbursable Service Program, which enables partnerships with the private sector or government entities, and CBP for additional inspection services.

Mr Dolan noted at the time: “This is an important component of making NorthLink’s terminal a safe, secure and efficient first port of entry for goods entering into the United States.” 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cathay Cargo NorthLink Aviation Ted Stevens Anchorage International airfreight Alaska Anchorage

    Most read news

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'

    Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo

    DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker

    Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end

    White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike

    'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints

    Ex-Asia airfreight rates start to hit peak season levels as capacity tightens

    Guilty! Germany AG sells Schenker short – a steal at €14.3bn

    Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe

    Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics

    Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'

    News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes

    Transatlantic trade bucks rate decline trend - but not over strike fears

    New US de minimus rules not the main threat to ecommerce traffic

    Alliance reshuffles could pave the way for new rate war on ex-India trades