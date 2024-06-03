Mysterious tales at Leipzig/Halle Airport

Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels
Air cargo throughput at some of Europe’s biggest hubs continues to fall well short of ...
There is rather a mystifying article in CargoForwarder today, on the challenges faced by Leipzig/Halle (LEJ) airport and its holding company owner, MDF.
LEJ lost both Amazon and AirBridgeCargo as customers in recent years, and as a result has found the going tough. In February, MDF appointed a chief restructuring officer, Andreas Schafhirt, to sort it out – but he found a number of inconsistencies in MDF’s finances. The plot then thickens: Mr Schafhirt disappeared, and was reported missing at the end of April, and it is not clear if he is alive.
Cracking story from CargoForwarder, worth a read.
