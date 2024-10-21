By Alessandro Pasetti 21/10/2024

It didn’t come unexpected, did it?

After takeover talk that started in mid-2023, with Wilson Sons stock trading at BRL10.5 on 9 June last year, the Brazilian conglomerate, now worth $1.38bn in market cap, has finally been taken over by container shipping leader Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which was originally rumoured to be the likely buyer well over a year ago.

Implied premium to the target’s unaffected share price, on that basis: +66.3%.

For more background on the sale and the target's business ...

