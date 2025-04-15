Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
The container peak season on the transpacific trade could start as early as today – ...
Liner schedule reliability data continues to show the Gemini Cooperation achieving the highest on-time vessel arrival performance – although it is beginning to trend downwards.
According to the eeSea liner database, which has begun to publish on-time arrival performance on a weekly basis, across all trades the Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, hit an on-time arrival rate of 86% for the first quarter of this year, way ahead of the other vessel sharing agreements (VSAs).
According to the analyst, the Premier Alliance ...
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause
Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators
Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers
Hapag 'took the bigger risk' when it signed up to Gemini, says Maersk
'Restoring America's maritime dominance' – stop laughing at the back of the class
Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article