By Gavin van Marle 15/04/2025

Liner schedule reliability data continues to show the Gemini Cooperation achieving the highest on-time vessel arrival performance – although it is beginning to trend downwards.

According to the eeSea liner database, which has begun to publish on-time arrival performance on a weekly basis, across all trades the Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, hit an on-time arrival rate of 86% for the first quarter of this year, way ahead of the other vessel sharing agreements (VSAs).

According to the analyst, the Premier Alliance ...

